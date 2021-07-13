SANBORNTON — Police handled 61 service calls during the two weeks ending July 10.
Two people were arrested.
Bessy Dailey, 58, of Dailey Shore Road, in Sanbornton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Colby Mudgett, 19, of Fuller Street, in Belmont, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening, burglary, and criminal trespass.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in 37 drivers being given written warnings. One traffic accident was investigated.
Officers responded to assist at two fire/medical calls, and checked on two reports of road hazards.
Police performed a well-being check on a local resident.
Officers responded to two calls of domestic disturbances, as well as two reports of possible violations of the town fireworks ordinance.
