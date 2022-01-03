A Sanbornton man has been indicted on several charges of drug trafficking.
Kadin Burns, 18, of Osgood Road, in Sanbornton, was indicted on two charges of sale of a controlled drug, and two charges of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell.
Burns was one of a number of people arrested on drug or drug-related charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a determination by a grand jury that there is enough evidence of an alleged crime to warrant bringing a case to trial.
According to the indictments Burns is alleged to have sold LSD and THC in Tilton last August.
Others indicted were:
Keith Davis, 50, of Holman Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to sell, and a charge of falsifying physical evidence.
Michael Flanders, 23, of Fuller Drive, in New Hampton, was indicted for possession of LSD with intent to sell, and a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
Alicia McLean, 33, of Lyford Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of sale of fentanyl.
Juan Abud, 37, of Court Street, in Concord, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Zachary Bigue, 25, of Dartmouth College Highway, in North Haverhill, was indicted for possession of cocaine.
Crystal Brown, 30, of Route 140, in Gilmanton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
David Didonato, 41, of Prospect Road, in Conway, was indicted for possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Drown, 45, of Old Bristol Road, in New Hampton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Jacquelynn M. Erceg, 34, of Laconia Road, in Tilton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Tyler Greenhalgh, 29, of Kendall Street, in Franklin, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Joseph Lemieux, 55, of Route 115, in Carroll, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of an analog of fentanyl.
Robbie Lemieux-Evans, 29, of Oak Hill Road, in Salisbury, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Thomas M. McNeil, 34, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Heather Michael, 38, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of crack cocaine.
Shawn Patraw, 40, of Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, an analog of fentanyl, and the prescription pain reliever tramadol with intent to sell. He was also indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl (subsequent offense).
Michelle Peters, 37, of Endicott Street East, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl. She was also indicted for driving under the influence of drugs.
Sara Reed, 29, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, possession of the prescription opioid pain reliever buprenorphine, and the prescription sedative alprazolam.
Mark Rhodes, 36, of Chestnut Road, in Epsom, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Bounthavy Sonthikoummane, 41, of Mitchell Place, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Rebecca Tobey, 31, of Amherst, Massachusetts, was indicted for possession of LSD, a marijuana infused product, and psychedelic mushrooms.
Kevin Welcome, 60, of Hutchins Street, in Concord, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of buprenorphine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.