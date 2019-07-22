BELMONT — Police say speeding was to blame for a rollover crash on Mile Hill Road Sunday in which a pickup ended up on its roof.
The driver may have been racing with another vehicle moments before the accident occurred, Belmont police reported.
Police were notified at about 1:12 p.m. Sunday that a truck had crashed on Mile Hill Road near the Belknap County 4-H Fairgrounds and had rolled onto its roof, coming to a stop in the middle of the roadway.
When the first police officer arrived at the crash scene the driver of the truck was out of the vehicle picking up items that had been thrown from the cab of the truck.
Police identified the man as Jesse Tarr, 26, of Sanbornton. He told officers that he was uninjured.
While officers were investigating the cause of the crash “it was determined that driving too fast for conditions was a primary factor in the loss of operator control of the truck,” Belmont police Capt. Rich Mann said in a statement released to the media.
During the investigation one resident reported seeing the truck racing with another vehicle in the area just before the crash took place, Mann said.
The truck — a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup — was heavily damaged, and was towed from the scene by Rusty’s Towing.
The investigation is continuing and will be referred to the Police Department prosecutor for review, Mann said.
