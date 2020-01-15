Kierran Pierce, 23, of Maple Street, Rochester, is facing sexual assault charges after a Belknap County Superior Court Grand Jury handed up indictments alleging sex acts with two youths in New Hampton who were under the age of 13.
The indictment alleges Pierce touched the private parts of the two victims – a boy and a girl – and performed other sexual acts, constituting six special felonies of aggravated sexual assault. Another indictment is for attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, a special felony; and one for the Class B felony of felonious sexual assault.
All of the incidents allegedly occurred in September 2015.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an independent jury’s decision, after hearing from police, that sufficient evidence exists to warrant a court trial.
The grand jury also indicted Lee E. Piper, 30, of Seavey Road, Belmont, on the Class A felony of kidnapping after Piper allegedly concealed a then-14-year-old female sought by law enforcement on behalf of those having lawful custody of the girl last August. Piper also faces Class A misdemeanors for interference with custody in harboring the girl, and for alleged sexual assault by touching her through her clothing.
