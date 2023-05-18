GILFORD — Photographs on a presentation screen in the front of a room at Town Hall showed a dark-colored sedan parked in a lot near a landscaped area in front of a local courthouse. Close-ups revealed a used hypodermic needle, tossed among the foliage between the lilies and the hostas.

Another series of shots showed a woman who’d been battered from the chest up; close-ups offered a raw view of the bruising around her eye and cheek as well as a wound on her left breast.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.