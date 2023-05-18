GILFORD — Photographs on a presentation screen in the front of a room at Town Hall showed a dark-colored sedan parked in a lot near a landscaped area in front of a local courthouse. Close-ups revealed a used hypodermic needle, tossed among the foliage between the lilies and the hostas.
Another series of shots showed a woman who’d been battered from the chest up; close-ups offered a raw view of the bruising around her eye and cheek as well as a wound on her left breast.
As Det. Sgt. Adam Batstone led members of the Gilford Citizens Police Academy through a class on evidence and crime scene investigation, he discussed the key role this kind of photography plays in giving jurors a thorough perspective of a crime.
“This isn’t the biggest, sexiest stuff,” he told a group of roughly 15 academy participants, “but this is the documentation that wins cases.”
Batstone and Det. Troy Wallace co-led the sixth of 12 sessions in this year’s fourth annual Citizens Police Academy at the end of April. The course will complete in June.
Lt. Adam Van Steensburg said police agencies across the country offer similar tutelage to residents to raise awareness about actual police work — as opposed to what's seen on television in shows like "CSI."
“It’s really eye-opening for people,” Van Steensburg said. “People often have no idea of the depth of what we deal with as a police agency. The academy helps people build a newfound understanding of what we do. We want to make sure that we’re partnered with the community.”
At Gilford Town Hall, it sure seemed that trust was being built.
Donna and David Plant found the academy fun, interesting and enlightening; David particularly enjoyed the class on tactical weapons in which a taser was demonstrated.
“The course makes us more appreciative of cops,” he said. “The amount of things they have to be on top of is quite surprising.”
Lisa and Douglas Koch loved everything from the level of information to the science involved in police work.
“I’ve always had trust and appreciation for police officers,” Lisa said.
She added, “Officers live in the community. They’re human beings, and they should be treated as such. They’re very helpful when you’re in need.”
Each year, the free program is held over 12 weeks in three-hour, weekly sessions. Participants get an overview of every facet of police work, hold a mock trial and experience various types of equipment, such as virtual reality technology that simulates intoxication.
A newer facet of academy training is running citizens through the de-escalation drills officers train in. During the drills, an officer must calm someone who is in mental health crisis, under the influence of a mind-altering substance or combative.
With virtual reality goggles, officers — and academy participants — experience the scenarios in each role — from the perspective of the victim or assailant to that of the officer or bystander.
“This software gets updated quarterly,” Batstone said. “We get new scenarios to train in. The technology is amazing.”
Throughout the 2023 academy, different officers within the department took turns walking residents through the material and various disciplines in their areas of knowledge.
In the late April class, Batsone and Wallace talked about the types of evidence police officers handle, the packaging evidence is placed in when collected — and why — the chain of custody, drug testing and crime scene processing.
Nonperishable evidence goes in plastic bags, for instance; perishable in paper, so it doesn’t get moldy or otherwise deteriorate. Evidence such as blood or marijuana leaves might first get collected in paper, but, once dried, they can be stored in plastic evidence bags.
“These are the things [we know] that convict people who need to go to jail,” Batstone said, as a visiting officer’s radio quietly sounded in the back of the classroom.
“Detectives are trained to handle crime scenes. It’s very specialized work,” Batstone added. “We take the more complex cases because we have the time. We’re not worried about handling calls as they come in. We’re not your front-line responders. It’s our job to weed through the details — to take something and put those puzzle pieces together and make it a cohesive package for prosecution.”
In the Gilford Investigative Services Bureau, Batstone said officers are jacks-of-all-trades.
“We’re always boiling 15 pots,” doing surveillance, taking cyber tips, conducting interrogations and handling evidence from drugs to bed sheets to swords, backpacks and television remotes, he said. “We track to the second where pieces of evidence go and make sure it’s properly handled.”
"CSI" is good television, Batstone said, but very few agencies across the country have the kind of technology those officers have. Every piece of evidence from Gilford goes through the state crime lab in Concord, where blood results can take nine months to process.
While this year’s Citizens Police Academy concludes in June, the department will share information in spring 2024 about when the next academy will be held on their Facebook page.
“It’s a really important program,” Batstone said. “The services we can offer the town are really important, and the more openness and transparency we have on that, the better off we are.”
