LACONIA — A local man who was serving out a suspended sentence for violating the state’s repeat offender driver law has been sentenced to time in prison for violating terms of his probation.
Gregory M. Packard, 53, of Pleasant Street, in Laconia, was sentenced in Belknap Superior Court on Monday to one to two years in prison.
The sentenced was imposed by Judge James D. O’Neil III.
Packard pleaded guilty last June to driving after having been deemed an habitual offender, and received a 12 month sentence with all the time suspended on condition of three years good behavior. He was also ordered to serve one year on probation.
On Jan. 24 probation authorities cited Packard for violating the terms of his probation. They alleged he had a weapon-type knife and a meat clever, allowed people with criminal records to live with him, and had been drinking alcoholic beverages and using methamphetamine.
