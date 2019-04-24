LACONIA — Authorities are looking for a Laconia man for questioning in the death of Wilfred Guzman, whose body was found last Friday in his Blueberry Lane apartment.
The man police are seeking, Hassan Sapry, 21, once lived in the same apartment complex as Guzman, according to public records.
The state Attorney General’s Office yesterday identified Sapry as a person of interest in the Guzman investigation.
Sapry was last seen in the area of Pleasant Street in Laconia Tuesday afternoon and is believed to be on foot, police said.
The Attorney General’s Office advised anyone with information about Sapry or his whereabouts to contact State Police Sgt. Matthew Amatucci at 603-223-4381.
“When I heard that someone in my class was being sought, his name didn’t even cross my mind,” said a surprised Alana Persson, who graduated with Sapry from Laconia High School in 2016. Perrson remembered Sapry as “a nice kid” who was active in sports, especially track and soccer, and never got into trouble. She said Sapry entered the class while she was in middle school.
The Laconia Police Department issued robo calls to area phone subscribers in the wee hours of Wednesday, alerting them about the search for Sapry. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
They described him as 5-feet 10-inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing sweatpants, a gray hoodie with black sleeves and flip-flops.
Guzman, 57, was found dead in his Blueberry Lane apartment Friday afternoon. An autopsy showed he died of blunt and sharp force injury to the head.
On Tuesday night, a New Hampshire State Police helicopter circled Laconia for more than two hours, appearing to focus on an area near North Main Street, not far from where Guzman lived. The helicopter was spotted again last night as well.
State and local law enforcement executed a search warrant on a home at 411 Pleasant St. Tuesday evening, Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield told WMUR-TV.
Official records at the Belknap County Registry of Deeds and Laconia City Hall show the property is owned by Ali S. Hassan and Ferdos Z. Ajeel who purchased the residence in May 2017. According to the deed, at the time of the purchase Hassan and Ajeel were living at 103 Blueberry Lane, the same address where Guzman was living at the time of his death.
Gordon Labraney, 17, stood in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 57 Blueberry Lane on Wednesday and said it was hard to believe all the activity.
A television satellite truck, a biohazard cleanup vehicle and a police cruiser were parked nearby.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.
Labraney said Sapry used to live in an apartment unit in the complex about 4 or 5 years ago and seemed like any other young person.
“We would ride bikes, play soccer, things like that,” he said.
Staff Writer Rick Green contributed to this story.
