BELMONT — A brawl in the parking lot of a busy convenience store prompted multiple calls to 9-1-1, and resulted in every officer at the Belmont police station to rush to the scene, and ended with the arrest of four adults.
The melee in front of the Penguin Mart at 916 Laconia Road (Route 106) began, police said, when Kristine M. Lacharite, 48, and Katie Lynn Beaupre, 32, both of Belmont, got into an argument. That prompted Lacharite’s son, Peter M. Lacharite, 22, of Belmont, to tackle Beaupre. As the fight escalated further, another woman, Carmen R. Cinseruli, 52, joined the fray, police reported.
The incident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. last Wednesday when the store was busy and customers were stopping to gas up their vehicles or buy breakfast sandwiches.
All four participants were arrested.
A history of animosity between Kristine Lacharite and Beaupre triggered the confrontation, according to Belmont Police Capt. Rich Mann.
Mann said a store surveillance video of the incident showed “multiple people were” involved in the brawl, but the Lacharites, Beaupre, and Cinseruli were the only participants still at the scene by the time police arrived.
“At one point all of the participants were being physical in the parking lot, causing passing motorists and customers already on site to call 9-1-1,” Mann said. “We basically emptied the station,” he added. “One person involved suffered a bloody nose, another was thrown into a wall, while another was punched several times in their face.”
All four were charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault, and are scheduled to appear in Fourth Circuit Court-District Division-Laconia on Jan. 17.
“While we are glad no one was seriously injured as a result of this event,” Mann said, “we certainly do not condone grown adults acting in this manner and hope in the future they can seek a more civilized way to resolve their differences.”
To contact Michael Mortensen, email him at mike@laconiadailysun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.