LACONIA — Police say they are no longer looking for a local woman who friends say has not been seen for a week.
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said Monday that there is “no reason to believe” that Triana Perez Collazo, 27, of Laconia, had been harmed or is in any danger.
On Friday, friends of the health care worker and mother of three young children said she had seemingly disappeared after buying gas for her vehicle at a Tilton gas station last Monday night, just before she was due to report for her shift at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home where she works as a licensed nursing assistant.
Laconia police put out a media release on Friday, asking the public to call them with any information that might help in determining the woman’s whereabouts.
On Monday, Canfield said the department “believes [Perez Collazo] left willingly, and on her own accord, and [we] further do not believe a crime has occurred.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.