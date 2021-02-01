LACONIA — Police were continuing Monday to investigate a report of gunshots fired in Lakeport over the weekend.
Police were sent to the area of Mechanic and Pear streets at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday after someone reported hearing gunshots.
Officers spoke with people who said they heard an argument and saw several people leaving the area on foot.
Police found shell casings and “what appeared to be blood” in a roadway, Police Chief Matt Canfield said Monday. He said police called Lakes Region General Hospital and Concord Hospital, but neither reported treating anyone with a gunshot wound, he said.
Canfield said anyone with information about the incident can call the department’s Detective Division at 524-5252, or the Crimeline at 527-1717. People can also leave an anonymous tip through the Tip 411 app, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.