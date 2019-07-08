BELMONT — Local police say safety features minimized the injuries a Laconia woman suffered in a rollover accident.
According to Belmont police, a motorist, identified as Debra Hebert, 57, of Laconia, was driving on Union Road near Fox Hill Road, about 2:15 p.m. on Friday, became trapped in an SUV when the vehicle rolled onto its side.
Hebert’s vehicle struck a tree and then a stone wall which, police said, acted like a ramp, causing the SUV to flip onto its driver’s side.
Hebert’s legs were pinned under the dashboard. Belmont Fire Department personnel were able to free her and take her out of the vehicle through the sunroof.
The first police officers to arrive found Hebert was not seriously injured due to seat belt use and airbag deployment.
“It was evident that the use of a seat belt kept this driver in her seat and from being ejected; the airbags prevented serious injury by inflating to create a cushion around her as the SUV rolled,” Belmont police Capt. Rich Mann said.
Passersby stopped and helped to comfort Hebert as well as direct traffic until emergency responders arrived, Mann said.
Hebert was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia for treatment. Police said she was expected to be released after being treated in the emergency room.
Speed and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the accident, Mann said.
Union Road was closed from Bean Hill Road to Fox Hill Road for about 45 minutes until the vehicle, leaking fluids and road debris were removed.
