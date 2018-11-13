CANTERBURY — A Plymouth woman died from injuries she sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 Monday, which police are blaming on a drunk driver.
State Police identified the victim as Nichole Dempsey, 43, of Plymouth. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the southbound sport utility vehicle Dempsey was riding in drifted off the roadway onto the median and struck a large tree before coming to rest, around 4:35 p.m. Monday, near the Canterbury-Northfield town line. The driver and another passenger were seriously injured.
Police said they arrested the driver, identified as James Deveau, 50, of Epping, at Concord Hospital and charged him with felony aggravated DWI and a felony-level charge of driving after his license had been suspended.
The second passenger who was riding in the back seat of the SUV was identified as Robert Ayer, 37, of Concord.
Due to the seriousness of the crash, State Police Troop D requested the assistance of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit to handle the investigation.
Assisting State Police investigators at the scene were members of Canterbury Fire and Rescue, Northfield-Tilton Fire and Rescue, Penacook Fire and the state Department of Transportation.
I-93 southbound was restricted to one lane for about four hours while the investigation was conducted.
All aspects of the crash remain under investigation, State Police said. Anyone who may have further information related to the collision, or who may have witnessed the crash, is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Quartulli by email at daniel.quartulli@dos.nh.gov, or call 603-223-8993.
