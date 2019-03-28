CONCORD — A Plymouth man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal person for participating in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, the U.S Attorney’s Office said.
Steven Moore, 36, of Plymouth, pleaded guilty to the charge last Dec. 18.
According to court filings and statements made in court, Moore and Samantha Merrifield arranged to sell approximately 50 grams — or 1.8 ounces — of fentanyl to an undercover police officer on Oct. 10,
“Fentanyl distribution is a serious problem throughout the Granite State,” said U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify, arrest, and incarcerate drug dealers who choose to engage in this illegal and dangerous trade in New Hampshire.”
Also last year, Moore was arrested on state drug charges after he allegedly sold drugs to an undercover informant in Plymouth last August. In November a Grafton County grand jury indicted Moore for selling the opioid pain reliever buprenorphine and methamphetamine to a confidential informant who was working with the New Hampshire Drug Task Force.
