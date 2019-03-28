ALTON — A local handyman who allegedly spied on the private moments of some former customers via hidden cameras he secretly installed is in custody following a brief court hearing.
The development was an unexpected twist in the case of Peter Mugford, of Route 11D, in Alton, who as recently as Wednesday was poised to plead guilty. Mugford faces felony charges of wiretapping and burglary, as well as two misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy.
Mugford, 59, who had been free on $10,000 personal recognizance bail since his arrest last August, was placed in custody after a hearing in Belknap Superior Court Thursday.
Speaking from the bench, Judge James D. O’Neill III said the purpose of the hearing was to act on a motion to continue the case, and agreement to amend Mugford’s bail. Neither Mugford’s attorney, Jennifer Chinu, nor Assistant Belknap County Attorney Adam who was standing in for County Attorney Andrew Livernois, offered any details during the two-minute hearing.
Later Thursday Livernois said a tentative plea agreement had fallen apart after his office had received new information that might be relevant to the case. He declined to elaborate.
Court records show that on Thursday Mugford waived his right to a speedy trial.
In the lobby outside the main courtroom Mugford could be overheard talking to friends about “something new I cannot discuss.”
Mugford was formally booked into the Belknap County Corrections facility just before noon Thursday.
Alton police arrested Mugford last Aug. 1 after the alleged victims went to the police after having discovered recording equipment in their homes.
At the time of the arrest, Alton Police Chief Ryan Heath said Mugford used his profession as a contractor/handyman to gain access to client homes and place hidden cameras in bedrooms, bathrooms, and other private areas. Police say he also video-recorded his clients during private moments, including during their personal conversations.
Mugford would then return to the homes without the owners’ knowledge or consent to retrieve cameras and the footage he had captured, the police chief said.
