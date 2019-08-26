BELMONT — A pedestrian is recovering from serious injuries he received when he was struck by a car while crossing the Winnisquam Bridge on Route 3.
Officers began responding around 10 p.m. Friday after a motorist called to report a man was walking dangerously close to the travel lane wearing dark clothing, Belmont Police Capt. Rich Mann said.
Officers who responded then learned that a man in the same area was struck.
The pedestrian was identified as Teodoro Gonzalez III, 34, of Chicago. Gonzalez was wearing dark clothes and was in the travel lane on the bridge when he was struck by a car traveling west from Belmont toward Tilton, Mann said.
The first Belmont officers to arrive found Gonzalez suffered serious head injuries and possible internal injuries. They stabilized him in the roadway until paramedics arrived.
Gonzalez was taken to Concord Hospital by Belmont Fire Department and then transferred to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he was in the intensive care unit as of Monday morning.
Gonzalez’ family is with him and told Belmont police Monday that he was in stable condition with extensive, serious injuries, Mann said.
The driver of the vehicle, Shawn Judd, of Laconia, who had just finished work shortly before the accident, was “fully cooperating” with authorities conducting the investigation, Mann said.
"Neither speed nor alcohol is considered a factor in this event,” Mann said.
Part of the crash was captured on a dash camera in a car which was heading east over the bridge at the time of the impact. That footage was turned over to police.
“It’s not often we as investigators have access to see exactly how the crash occurred and we thank the driver for standing by at the scene and making the camera footage known,” Mann said.
The bridge was closed in both directions for about an hour while officers conducted their on-scene investigation. Traffic was detoured at Union Road in Belmont and at the lights at the Bay Road intersection in Sanbornton.
The 1998 Toyota Camry involved in this crash was unable to be driven from the scene and was towed.
Tilton and Sanbornton police assisted with this investigation.
