BELMONT — A pedestrian who was seriously injured when a car struck him while he was crossing the Winnisquam Bridge on Route 3 last month has been released from the hospital, police report.
Teodoro Gonzalez III, 34, of Chicago, was discharged from a Massachusetts hospital on Tuesday and was headed home, Belmont Police Capt. Rich Mann reported.
“He has two fractures in his back, and a fractured left arm. He’s got a long road ahead of him,” Mann said, adding that Gonzalez will need extensive and lengthy physical therapy.
Gonzalez was injured on Aug. 23 as he was walking dangerously close to the travel lane wearing dark clothing. A car traveling west on Route 3 toward Tilton struck him.
Gonzalez was transferred to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, after first being treated at Concord Hospital.
Neither speed nor alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
Part of the crash was captured on a dash camera in a car that was heading east over the bridge at the time of the impact. That footage was turned over to police.
