LACONIA — Two local people are facing multiple charges of selling fentanyl and conspiracy to sell drugs, capping a lengthy investigation, Belknap County Sheriff Mike Moyer has announced.
Nicholas Rae, 31, and Jocelyn Dubois, 27, both of Laconia, were arrested after a four-month investigation by the Belknap County Drug Task Force into the illegal sales of heroin/fentanyl in and around the Lakes Region, Moyer said.
Both were charged with multiple sales of a controlled drug (fentanyl) and conspiracy to commit sales of controlled drugs. In addition, Rae and Dubois face additional charges of possession of controlled drugs with the intent to sell.
Both were arrested on Aug. 30 without incident. They were released on bail and were due to appear Thursday afternoon in Belknap Superior Court for a scheduled arraignment.
During the arrest, officers seized in excess of 70 grams (2½ ounces) of heroin/fentanyl, miscellaneous pharmaceutical drugs, scales, more than $3,000 in U.S. currency and other drug manufacturing/distribution items.
The Belknap County Drug Task Force is comprised of area law enforcement agencies, which include members from the Belmont, Center Harbor, New Hampton and Tilton police departments and Belknap County Sheriff’s Office.
“They cannot be successful without the assistance and support of the citizens,” Moyer said. “We welcome information as it relates to illicit drug dealing and criminal offenses and will continue to follow up on leads/tips as they are developed.”
Those who think they might have information that might assist the task force can call Task Force Commander Sgt. William Wright at 603-729-1259.
