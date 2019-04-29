LOUDON — One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Route 106 near the Gilmanton town line Sunday.
Loudon Police Chief Kris Burgess reported Monday that one of the three people hurt in the head-on crash had died. He did not identify the victim, explaining that police still needed to inform the person’s immediate family.
The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. by Rocky Pond, a short distance south of the Loudon-Gilmanton line.
According to Burgess, an SUV heading north collided with a sedan traveling south. The chief said police were still investigating why the vehicles collided head-on.
One of those injured was flown by DHART helicopter ambulance to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment. Two other people were taken to Concord Hospital. The chief had no information about the condition of the two people who survived the crash.
Route 106 — a busy corridor for traffic traveling between Laconia and Concord — was closed for 7½ hours while authorities conducted their on-scene investigation, assisted by members of the Belknap Reconstruction Team.
Traffic was detoured up Loudon Ridge Road south of the crash scene and Allens Mills Road in Gilmanton north of scene.
