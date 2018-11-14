CONCORD — A Northfield man has pleaded guilty to defrauding the government out of thousands of dollars in Social Security disability benefits, the U.S. Attorney’s office reported.
Robert Gallagher, 50 of Northfield, applied for disability insurance benefits in May 2012 at which time he falsely claimed that he had been unable to work since Jan. 1, 2011, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Concord said in a media statement released Tuesday. Gallagher concealed his work activity at Titan Automotive Repair in Manchester from Social Security and, as a result, began receiving Social Security disability insurance benefits in October 2013 and continued to do so until March 2017.
Social Security calculated that Gallagher received in excess of $92,000 in illegitimate benefits, according to Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Hunter. However, the prosecutor told the U.S. District Court that the total loss restitution amount is disputed and will need to be resolved through the pre-sentence investigation process or at the sentencing hearing.
Gallagher is scheduled to be sentenced in February.
Authorities learned of Gallagher’s actions last year during an audit of Department of Motor Vehicle inspections by State Police. At that time, Gallagher told the inspector that he worked approximately 47 hours per week as both a mechanic and state vehicle inspector. Gallagher subsequently admitted to an investigator from the Office of the Social Security Inspector General that he had worked since 2008 and that he lied to Social Security when he claimed that he was not working, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The case was investigated by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the New Hampshire State Police.
