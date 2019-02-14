SANBORNTON — A different type of scam has surfaced here, local police report.
On Wednesday a local resident received a call from someone claiming to be from satellite television provider Dish Network.
In a warning issued to the public Thursday, Sanbornton Police Steve Stephen Hankard said the caller stated the company wanted to change or move the satellite dishes, and they needed to get into the house to move the receivers around the house as well. The caller then asked the resident to describe the rooms in the house where the receivers were located.
According to Hankard, when the resident became suspicious she asked the caller to hold off sending send any technicians until her husband would be home. She then to call Dish Network and learned that it was a scam and no one from the company had called.
The phone number on the caller ID was Dish Network’s customer service number.
Hankard said this was first he has heard of this type of scam in the area.
Laconia Police Sgt. Christopher Noyes said that department had received no reports of such a scam operating in the city.
This is the first time we’ve heard of a scam where people are trying to get into a house,” Hankard said. “Usually they are trying to get credit card numbers. These criminals are obviously in the local area,” he added.
He said his department was notified of this incident around 3 p.m. Wednesday, and the caller was trying to get access to the house that day. He said he has notified police departments throughout the state about this incident.
“We take allegations of third-party fraud involving the DISH brand very seriously,” a company spokesman said. “Scammers claim to be a pay-TV provider representative and offer a promotion or service in exchange for an upfront payment, or in this case, to gain more information. This type of fraud typically relies on the scammer gathering information directly from the customer under false pretenses.
“If consumers question the authenticity of a caller for any reason, we encourage them to hang up the phone and contact their pay-TV provider directly, just as the customer did in this situation,” the spokesman added.
