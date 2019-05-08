LACONIA — While some counties have seen their jail populations drop as much as 35 percent since the state’s new bail law took effect eight months ago, the numbers in Belknap County have not much changed, according to officials.
The annual average daily population count has stayed in the mid-80s to low-90s over the last four to five years, Belknap County Corrections Superintendent Keith Gray said.
“In some counties in the state the numbers have dropped significantly, but we are staying at the same amount,” Gray said.
Last week there were 80 inmates at the facility — 39 in pre-trial confinement and 39 serving sentences. He said the average daily count at the facility so far this year has been 83 inmates, the same average as for all of 2018.
By comparison, the number of inmates at the Valley Street Jail in Manchester dropped from 395 last September to 265 a month ago.
The reason for the difference is the way local judges are interpreting the new bail law. The change significantly transformed the guidelines for when cash bail is set and when defendants are released, adding new restrictions on bail commissioners and courts that advocates said would help prevent poorer residents from being stuck in jail simply because they lack money.
“I think the current bail statute hasn’t really changed very much about how bail decisions are being made in Belknap County,” Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said. Virtually all bail rulings in Belknap Superior Court are made by Judge James D. O’Neill III, the court’s presiding justice.
“Judges interpret the law differently,” said Jim Sawyer, the Laconia city prosecutor, who handles misdemeanor cases in Fourth Circuit Court-District Division-Laconia.
The new law was designed to limit pretrial detention to those defendants who are either considered a danger to themselves or the community, or those seen as likely not to show up for court. Under the old law, many defendants remained in jail because they could not come up with the bail money, sometimes as little as a few hundred dollars.
Those awaiting trial in the Belknap County Jail now are being held on preventative detention.
Some critics blame the new law for an increase in the number of defendants failing to show up for their court hearings.
“I get more no-shows, especially at arraignment,” Sawyer said. But he said he is unsure whether that absenteeism is simply because defendants believe they can get away with it under the new bail law, or if it is due more to the fact that defendants (many of whom may have a drug problem) are not thinking any further ahead than how they are going to get their next fix.
Gray said between 5 and 10 percent of pre-trial inmates in the jail are there for failing to appear at their court hearing.
One of the major changes under the new law is that judges must make bail decisions based on clear and convincing evidence, rather than the prior standard which considered a preponderance of the evidence.
Sawyer acknowledged while the new standard is a higher burden for a prosecutor who is arguing to have a defendant held, “it’s not insurmountable.”
A bill currently before the Legislature would simplify the bail reform law to allow judges more leeway in determining when defendants pose a threat to themselves or others. The major change under the bill would eliminate a long list of situations under which a defendant could be considered a danger, and instead direct the courts to consider “all relevant factors bearing on the issue of dangerousness.”
Livernois said he and other county attorneys are in favor of the bill, which is sponsored by state Sen. Martha Hennessey.
“There are some problems with the new statute,” he acknowledged, “and there are changes in the bill which are good.”
Livernois said from his experience, the no-shows in superior court, as in district court, are most likely to occur at arraignments under the felonies-first program which takes felony cases directly to superior court. Oftentimes the defendant is released on his or her own recognizance at the time of their arrest and then told they need to show up for an arraignment, which can be several days away.
Like Sawyer, Livernois also wonders if their failure to appear is because the defendants’ “lives are so chaotic because of drug use.”
What the new bail law has done is to do away with cash bail, including what Gray called low-cash bail — $5,000 or less.
“I don’t feel the cash bail system was fair,” he said. “A rich person can be just as dangerous as a poor one. If they’re dangerous they should be in jail.”
But Sawyer said an argument can be made for cash bail.
“If someone is willing to stick their neck out with their wallet, that’s a positive factor,” he said. “It means that someone has faith in (that defendant).”
