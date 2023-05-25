John Murray III, former manager of West Alton Marina, was sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in Belknap Superior Court last week, on two counts of sexual assault on underage workers at the marina.

The sentence was imposed under the terms of a negotiated plea, which does not add to the time Murray will spend in prison. Murray is already serving a 25-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and production of child sex abuse images.

