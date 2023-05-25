John Murray III, former manager of West Alton Marina, was sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in Belknap Superior Court last week, on two counts of sexual assault on underage workers at the marina.
The sentence was imposed under the terms of a negotiated plea, which does not add to the time Murray will spend in prison. Murray is already serving a 25-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and production of child sex abuse images.
Belknap Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard sentenced Murray to 7½ to 15 years on each of two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. Each of the two sentences will run concurrently and will also be concurrent with the 25-year federal sentence, according to court documents.
Murray admitted guilt during a teleconference plea and sentencing hearing on May 17, appearing remotely from federal custody, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said.
Other state charges against Murray, including trafficking and manufacturing of child sex-abuse images, were dropped as part of the negotiated plea, Livernois explained Wednesday.
“Most of the other types of charges he had already pleaded guilty to in federal court,” Livernois said. “The aggravated felonious sexual assault charges were the only crimes that didn’t have a federal counterpart.”
Under the terms of the sentence, Murray received credit for the 466 days he spent in jail prior to being sentenced on federal charges in March.
Murray was arrested and immediately placed in preventive detention in August 2021, after two underage marina employees went to Alton police and reported how Murray had assaulted them.
Livernois said Murray’s decision to plead guilty spared the victims having to testify about what Murray did to them, an ordeal which they told Livernois’ office they very much wanted to avoid in order to “get on with their lives.”
As to the length of Murray’s sentence, Livernois said, “We made the decision that 25 years [the length of the federal sentence] was sufficiently punitive. He’ll effectively be in prison until his mid-80s.”
“While this started as a case involving the Alton Police Department and this office, it very quickly became a state-federal investigation,” Livernois said.
In addition to local agencies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and state police were brought into the investigation, Livernois said.
In a related case, Brian Fortier, owner of West Alton Marina, is facing his own criminal charges. His trial is scheduled to take place later this year, Livernois said.
