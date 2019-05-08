GILFORD — Woodstock it wasn’t, but mud season was the undoing of a local man who has been charged with attempting to steal a variety of items from Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion earlier this year, police report.
Travis M. Magoon, 35, of Liscomb Circle, was arrested Sunday and charged with seven counts of theft by unauthorized taking.
According to Gilford Detective Sgt. Chris Jacques, Magoon is alleged to have stolen items from the music venue, ranging from a wicker drink stand to lumber and a ladder.
Magoon allegedly placed the items in a truck. However, the truck became stuck in the mud and pavilion employees became suspicious and called police.
Jacques said police have been investigating the case since March 3, but Magoon’s arrest did not occur until this past Sunday because police were waiting to get information back on the value of the various items that were allegedly stolen.
According to arrest records, Magoon is currently charged with misdemeanor theft. But Jacques said it was possible that some charges might be folded into one charge, which would make them felonies because the value of the items would be greater than $1,000.
Magoon is free on personal recognizance bail, Jacques said.
– Michael Mortensen
