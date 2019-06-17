LACONIA — In the closing days of Motorcycle Week this past weekend two motorcyclists were seriously injured in crashes on Roller Coaster Road.
The more serious accident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday when a motorcyclist traveling east failed to round a curve, went off the road and crashed, throwing the operator into the woods.
The driver, whom Laconia police identified only as a man, suffered a severe head injury. He was rushed to Lakes Region General Hospital, and then airlifted by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for further treatment.
Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation, but police said neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.
Speed and alcohol are, however, thought to have played a role in the other crash, which occurred on Friday.
In that accident police said the motorcycle was traveling east around 7:50 p.m. Friday when, as it was going around a curve, it went off the road and hit a tree. The force of the crash catapulted the driver into the woods. The driver, whom police did not identify, suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital.
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said police investigated 35 traffic accidents during Motorcycle Week, 14 of which involved personal injury. Alcohol was a factor in four of the accidents, he said.
Local police made a total of 35 arrests during the nine-day event. Of that total, 14 arrests were for drug-related crimes, while 11 were for assault, five were for DWI, and two for resisting arrests. In addition, 14 people were taken into protective custody for intoxication, Canfield said.
