LACONIA — A Belmont man has received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a drug possession charge.
Thomas T. Chambers, 30, of Durrell Mountain Road, in Belmont, pleaded guilty Monday in Belknap Superior Court to a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Chambers to two to four years in prison, with all the time suspended on condition of two years good behavior. The judge ordered Chambers to complete a substance abuse treatment program, and serve one year on probation. He also fined him $434, but suspended the fine on condition of two years good behavior.
