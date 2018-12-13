LACONIA — A Meredith health and beauty spa, which had sued one of its former hairstylists for taking a job at a nearby beauty salon in violation of a non-competition agreement, has dropped the suit.
Attorney Joseph Driscoll, who is representing Hampshire Hospitality Holdings which operates the Cascade Spa at Mill Falls, filed a notice with Belknap Superior Court Tuesday, stating that it was dismissing the suit against Koren Purinton, of Moultonborough.
In the suit, Hampshire Hospitality Holdings argued that Purinton had violated the non-competition clause in her employment contract by leaving her job at the Cascade Spa and immediately going to work for Refuge for Healthy Hair, a hair salon in Meredith. The non-competition clause stated that Purinton was barred from working as a hairstylist within 25 miles of Meredith for one year after her departure of from Cascade Spa.
“Hampshire Hospitality Holdings did the right thing by dismissing this suit,” attorney Michael Persson, Purinton’s attorney, said. “She is a single mom trying to make ends meet and now she will not have to spend money she does not have in order to defend her right to make a living.”
A call to Driscoll seeking comment was not returned Thursday.
Persson had argued that Hampshire Hospitality Holdings’ non-competition agreement was too broad and therefore invalid and unenforceable. He said such agreements must be narrowly construed and that the restraints they impose have to be reasonable.
In his brief filed with the court Persson pointed to a state Supreme Court decision which found, “It is well established in our case law that when the legitimate interest an employer seeks to protect with a restrictive covenant is its goodwill with customers, a covenant that restricts a former employee from soliciting business from the employer's entire customer base sweeps too broadly.”
He also said that given her personal circumstances it was unfeasible for Purinton to take a job outside of the 25-mile non-competition zone, meaning if she abided by the non-competition provision as written she would be unable to work in her field.
Persson also said employees at Cascade Spa are paid lower commissions than many other salons and that Hampshire Hospitality Holdings was using the non-compete agreements as a way to prevent their employees from leaving for better-paying jobs.
Persson said that news of Purinton’s situation prompted an outpouring of support for her cause. He noted that posts on Facebook overwhelmingly said that it was unfair that she was being sued.
“This shows that when people know what’s going on that are able to take action in an effort to right the wrong. Social media comments have power,” Persson said.
He said the ordeal had caused Purinton “significant legal fees and significant angst. But now she is happy to move on with her life.”
The suit was dismissed without prejudice, which means that Hampshire Hospitality Holdings could refile the suit if it ever chose to do so.
