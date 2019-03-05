MEREDITH — A man arrested driving a stolen vehicle in the southern part of the state is a suspect in a home invasion that occurred here over the weekend, local police report.
Deerfield police arrested Damien Boddy, 27, of Meredith, after he abandoned an SUV on a snowmobile trail. He was arrested for resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, reckless operation and other traffic offenses, among other charges.
Meredith police consider Boddy a suspect in a break-in that occurred late Saturday night at a residence off Route 25, police Lt. Michael Harper said Tuesday.
Meredith police said the department was notified at 10:54 p.m. Saturday that a man had broken into the house through a glass door, demanded a man who lived in the house turn over the keys to a 2018 Toyota Rav4, grabbed the keys from the man and fled in the vehicle.
Meredith police, along with those from Center Harbor, Moultonborough, and State Police searched the surrounding area for the vehicle, but without success.
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Meredith police were notified that a vehicle matching the description of the SUV had been spotted in Epsom. About an hour later they were told State Police had taken a man into custody “in relation to the possession of the Toyota and driving offenses.”
The SUV was returned to Meredith by a towing company. Police are now examining the vehicle for evidence.
“We have stuff we’re working on,” Harper said of the ongoing investigation.
Deerfield police referred questions about Boddy to the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office, which as of mid-afternoon Tuesday had not responded to a request for information about his status.
Meredith police are requesting anyone who might have information about the incident to call them.
– Michael Mortensen
