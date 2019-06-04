LACONIA — A Massachusetts was sentenced to time in the House of Correction after pleading guilty to a reduced assault charge.
Brandon Duggan, 36, of Westford, Mass., pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Friday to two counts of domestic violence simple assault.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Duggan to one year in the Belknap County Corrections facility, with all but 90 days suspended, on one count. On the second count the judge handed down a 12 month suspended sentence.
Duggan was also fined a total of $100, and ordered to complete a counseling program for batterers.
Duggan had been charged with two counts of domestic violence second-degree assault — a felony. One of the counts was reduced to simple assault — a misdemeanor — and the second count was nol prossed — or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.