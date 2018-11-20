HAVERHILL — A Groton man who allegedly sold drugs to an undercover informant in Plymouth this summer has been indicted by a Grafton County grand jury.
Steven E. Moore, 36, of 1193 North Groton Road, in Groton, was indicted on a charges of selling the opioid pain reliever buprenorphine and methamphetamine in August to a confidential informant working with the New Hampshire Drug Task Force. Moore was also indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Moore was among people who either live in lower Grafton County or who allegedly committed drug-related crimes there who were indicted by the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury.
Others indicted were:
Samantha D. Bidwell, 30, of 30 Sanborn Road, in Plymouth, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and a charge of possession of fentanyl while she was an inmate in the Grafton County House of Correction.
Samantha Merrifield, 35, of 3 Quincy Road, in Plymouth, was indicted a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Peter Brown, 48, of 91 Loon Lake Road, in Plymouth, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
James Diaz, 40, of 203 Eastside Road, in Woodstock, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.
Kristine Huckins, 44, of 71 Loon Lake Road, in Plymouth, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Joan Libby, 57, of 71 Loon Lake Road, in Plymouth, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone.
Austin Perthel, 26, of 34 Miclon Road, in Campton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Matthew D. Robie, 31, of 85 Loon Lake Road, in Plymouth, was indicted for possession of fentanyl and heroin, and possession of methamphetamine.
David Virgin, 59, of 65 Diane Drive, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
