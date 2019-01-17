LACONIA — A Meredith man who received a suspended sentence for drug possession last year has been sentenced to the Belknap County Corrections facility after committing a parole violation.
Christopher F. Burton, 29, of Francis Court, in Meredith, was sentenced to two months in the House of Correction, with credit for the 41 days he had already spent in confinement. Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III also ordered Burton to submit himself to drug/alcohol treatment and counseling.
Burton pleaded guilty last July 30 to possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to six months in the House of Correction with all the time suspended on condition of good behavior.
– Michael Mortensen
