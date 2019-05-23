LACONIA — A Plymouth man was sentenced to a term in the Belknap County Corrections facility after he pleaded guilty to felony drug possession.
Evan Mercado, 28, of Smith Street, in Plymouth, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to a charge of possession of a controlled drug, described as heroin or its analog, or a fentanyl class drug, or both.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Mercado to 12 months in the House of Correction, and ordered that he participate in the CORE program — a comprehensive, multiphase counseling and treatment regimen for inmates with substance abuse problems.
Nadeau also ordered Mercado to be on probation for two years after his release, and required him to take a parenting class as a condition of his probation.
