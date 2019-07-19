LACONIA — A local man was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property and a weapons charge.
Colin D. Dowling, 32, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was sentenced in Belknap Superior Court Thursday.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Dowling to 12 months in the Belknap County House of Correction, with 191 days suspended on condition of five years of good behavior on the stolen property charge. He was given credit for the 174 days he had spent in confinement prior to the court hearing, and so was freed shortly after his court appearance.
Dowling also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. On that charge O’Neill sentenced Dowling to 3½ to seven years in prison, with all the time suspended on condition of five years good behavior.
Dowling was also ordered to serve one year probation.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped two charges of possession of controlled drugs with intent to sell, and one simple drug possession charge against Dowling.
