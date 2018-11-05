LACONIA — A local man will be spending at least three years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.
Chad O‘Connor, 27, of 58 Girard St., in Laconia, was found guilty in Belknap Superior Court Monday, on a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced O’Connor to three to six years in prison, with credit for the 142 days he had spent in confinement before Monday’s plea and sentencing hearing.
On a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, O’Neill sentenced O’Connor to three to six years in prison with all the time suspended on condition of five years good behavior. That sentence will begin once O’Connor is released from prison on the fentanyl trafficking charge.
O’Connor also pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and was sentenced to 1½ to three years in prison with all the time suspended on condition of five years good behavior. This suspended sentences will run concurrently with the other one.
As part of his sentence, O’Neill ordered O’Connor to complete an intense program for inmates with addictions or dual mental health and substance abuse disorders, if prison officials find him appropriate for the program. He also ordered the defendant to participate in any other appropriate counseling, treatment and educational program while in prison.
As part of the plea agreement, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and charges of simple of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, — all felonies — and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
