LACONIA — A Newport man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to several charges, including assaulting a police officer.
Jeremy Raymond, 28, of 355 Riverbend, Newport, was sentenced in Belknap Superior Court to 1½ to three years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a Tilton police officer. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, for which he received a 12-month concurrent sentence, and willful concealment, for which he received a 12-month sentence with all the time suspended for five years, starting upon his release from prison.
Judge James D. O’Neill III said Raymond can participate in work release programs or serve some of his sentence under home confinement if corrections authorities find he meets the eligibility requirements for those programs.
As part of the negotiated plea, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office chose not to prosecute Raymond on charges of possession of the designer drug AMB-FUBINACA, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
