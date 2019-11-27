LACONIA — A Franklin man was sentenced to nine months in the House of Correction after pleading guilty to drug possession and other charges.
Zachary Leblanc, 24, of River Road, in Franklin, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court to possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Leblanc to serve nine months in the Belknap County Corrections facility. As part of the sentence Leblanc was also ordered to participate in the CORE program, a comprehensive, multiphase treatment program for inmates with substance abuse problems.
Leblanc was also fined $620 fine. But the fine was suspended on condition of two years good behavior.
As part of a negotiated plea, Leblanc pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of drug possession. He was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Correction, with all the time suspended on condition of two years good behavior. In addition he was fined $434, which was also suspended on condition of two years good behavior.
Leblanc also pleaded guilty to a charge of willful concealment, for which he received a suspended 12-month sentence.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped charges of breach of bail and resisting arrest.
– Michael Mortensen
