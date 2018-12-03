LACONIA — A local transient was sentenced to nine months confinement after he pleaded guilty to a drug charge.
Daniel W. Sorrell, 40, no fixed address, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Monday to a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Sorrell to nine months in the House of Correction and also ordered that he participate in the four-phase CORE program, which is aimed at providing inmates with the tools for sustained recovery after their release.
The judge also imposed a $620 fine, which was suspended on condition of two years good behavior.
Under the terms of the sentence, Sorrell will have to serve two years probation after his release.
As part of the negotiated plea, the Belknap County Attorney’s office declined to prosecute Sorrell on a charge of receiving stolen property — a mountain bike.
