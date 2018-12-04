LACONIA — A Barnstead man was sentenced to nine months of confinement and ordered to participate in a multiphase drug-treatment program under the terms of a plea deal with prosecutors.
Gary Craycraft, 31, of 102 Holmes Road, in Barnstead, pleaded guilty Monday in Belknap Superior Court to one count of driving after having been deemed an habitual offender, possession of methamphetamine, and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence simple assault.
On the habitual offender charge, Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Craycraft to nine months in the Belknap County House of Corrections and ordered him to participate in the CORE program. He also ordered him to serve one year on probation after his release and pay a $50 fine. Craycraft was given credit for the 60 days he had already spent in confinement.
On the methamphetamine charge, O’Neill imposed a suspended two- to four-year prison term on condition of five years good behavior. In addition he levied a $434 fine, also suspended on condition of five years good behavior.
As part of the negotiated plea, the County Attorney’s Office chose not to prosecute Craycraft on a felony charge of domestic violence second-degree assault, and two other counts of driving after having been deemed an habitual offender.
