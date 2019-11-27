BELMONT — A Belmont man was sentenced to serve at least four months in the House of Correction after pleading guilty to drug possession charges.
Seth Dubois, 26, of Brown Hill Road, in Belmont, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court to two charges of possession of fentanyl.
On each charge Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Dubois to 12 months in the Belknap County Corrections facility with eight months suspended. The two sentences will run concurrently.
As a condition of the suspended sentence, Dubois is required to show good behavior for three years.
Dubois will also have to serve one year of probation once he is released from the House of Correction. Nadeau fined him $620, which was also suspended on condition of three years good behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.