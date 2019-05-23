LACONIA — A local man charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a young teenager has been sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison.
Hung Nguyen, 52, of Strafford Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to one charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Nguyen to six to 12 years in prison. She also ordered Nguyen to take part in the sex offender treatment program. If Nguyen successfully completes the program while in prison he can then ask for one year of his minimum sentence to be suspended, according to the sentencing order.
Nguyen was arrested by Laconia police last September on a charge alleging that, between Jan. 1, 2016, and Aug. 12, 2017, he repeatedly engaged in a form of sexual gratification with a girl who was between 13 and 15 years of age at the time.
Nguyen had been free on personal recognizance bail prior to his sentencing.
Other terms of Nguyen’s sentence are that he must register as a sex offender, and that he have no contact with the victim.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped three counts of sexual assault as part of a plea agreement.
