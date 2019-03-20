LACONIA — A Rochester man has been sentenced to drug court after pleading guilty to forgery.
Peter Harkins, 30, of Chestnut Street, in Rochester, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a charge of presenting a bogus check to pay for a gift card.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Harkins to one-to-three years in prison, with all the time suspended on the conditions of three years of good behavior and successful completion of the Drug Court program.
According to court records, Harkins handed an employee at the Hannaford supermarket in Alton a bogus $400 check to purchase a Hannaford gift card. The check had fictitious names and account and routing numbers, according to the arrest affidavit.
Harkins later redeemed the Hannaford card for $395.95 and used that money to buy a MasterCard gift card.
The arrest affidavit stated Harkins has a record for fraud, including retail fraud.
As part of his sentence O’Neill also ordered Harkins to pay $400 in restitution to Hannaford.
