LACONIA — A local man will spend at least five years in prison and have suspended sentences hanging over his head for another 30 years after pleading guilty to armed robbery and other charges.
Izaiah Conway, 22, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Thursday to charges of armed robbery and two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. In addition, a previously imposed suspended sentence was brought forward because he committed crimes while on probation.
Conway – whose address is variously listed in court documents as Cycle Lane in Belmont, and Annis Drive in Gilford – was sentenced to serve three to six years in prison on the robbery charge. Judge James D. O’Neill III also imposed the two- to four-year suspended sentence that Conway had received on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault. He received credit for the 138 days he had spent in confinement prior to the sentencing hearing.
The robbery occurred on Main Street in Laconia last Oct. 24.
On the two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and another charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, O’Neill sentenced Conway to consecutive 3½- to seven-year sentences with all the time suspended on condition of 10 years good behavior. The suspended sentences will run consecutive to each other and begin once Conway is released from prison on the other charges.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped a charge that Conway was a felon in possession of a firearm, was an armed career criminal and was in possession of methamphetamine.
