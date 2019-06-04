LACONIA — A Gilmanton man has been sent to prison after pleading guilty to drug possession.
Patrick Stitt, 45, of Middle Route, in Gilmanton, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Monday to a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Stitt to one to two years in the State Prison.
He also ordered that Stitt must undergo drug and alcohol treatment and counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.