ALTON — A local man who was serving the suspended portion of a sentence for domestic assault has been sent back to prison after he was arrested on the same charge while on probation.
Howard C. Towne, 63, of Hayes Road, in Alton, was ordered back to State Prison on Thursday to serve a suspended sentence handed down in 2016.
In June 2016, Towne was sentenced on three domestic violence charges.
On a charge of second-degree assault, Towne was sentenced to two-to-four years in prison, with six months of the minimum sentence suspended. On two other related charges he received two suspended sentences. On a charge of domestic violence simple assault, he was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Correction, which was suspended on condition of three years of good behavior. On a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening he received a 3½- to seven-year sentence which was suspended on condition of seven years of good behavior.
In Belknap Superior Court Thursday Judge James D. O’Neill III imposed the suspended 3½- to seven-year sentence. Towne received credit for the 185 days he had spent in jail since last October, when he was arrested on domestic violence charges.
In addition to bringing forward the suspended sentence, O’Neill sentenced Towne on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault stemming from last October’s incident. On that charge the judge sentenced him to 3½ to seven years, with all the time suspended for five years. O’Neill also ordered Towne to complete a treatment program for people with physical abuse problems and fined him $50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.