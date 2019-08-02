LACONIA — A local man received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a drug charge.
Michael Parker, 38, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Parker to two to four years in prison, with all the time suspended on condition of three years good behavior. A $434 fine was suspended, also on condition of three years good behavior.
A charge of simple possession of methamphetamine, and three counts of breach of bail conditions were dropped by the Belknap County Attorney’s Office.
