LACONIA — A local man was sentenced to one month in the House of Correction after he pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1,500 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store.
Adam G. Howard, 35, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Howard to 12 months in the Belknap County Corrections facility with all but 30 days suspended. He received credit for the five days he had spent in confinement prior to Wednesday plea-and-sentencing hearing.
Howard stole approximately 290 packs of cigarettes from the Cumberland Farms store on Endicott Street North, in Weirs Beach, in July 2018, according to court records. Surveillance cameras captured Howard bringing a case containing cartons of cigarettes into the store’s men’s room and then leaving shortly afterward with what appeared merchandised under his coat. When police spoke to Howard the next day, he admitted to the theft, according to an affidavit filed in support of Howard’s arrest.
Howard was also ordered to pay $1,641 in restitution to Cumberland Farms.
