LACONIA — A local transient has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to sex assault and burglary charges.
David W. Gove, 44, no fixed address, pleaded guilty Monday in Belknap Superior Court to aggravated felonious sexual assault and burglary.
According to court records, Gove broke into the Laconia apartment of a woman he had been romantically involved with, and once inside, digitally penetrated the woman while she was asleep.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Gove to five to 10 years in prison on the sexual assault charage. The judge ordered that he undergo the sexual offender treatment program while in prison, and barred him from having any contact with the victim. Gove will receive credit for the 269 days he was confined prior to Monday’s plea-and-sentencing hearing.
Gove received an additional 7½- to 15-year sentence on the burglary charge which was suspended on condition of seven years good behavior. The suspended sentence will run consecutive to the sex assault sentence, meaning it will take effect only after Gove is released from prison.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped misdemeanor charges against Gove of simple assault, obstructing the reporting of a crime, and violation of a protective order.
