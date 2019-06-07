LACONIA — A Massachusetts was sentenced to a year in the House of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of sexual assault.
Joseph Pittman, 19, of Quincy, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to charges of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault — both misdemeanors.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Pittman to 12 months in the Belknap County Corrections facility on the attempted sexual assault charge and ordered to have no contact with his victim.
On the sexual assault charge Pittman received at 12 month sentence with all the time suspended on condition of five years good behavior.
Pittman had been facing felony charges of felonious sexual assault, and attempted aggravated sexual assault.
The Belknap County Attorney’s office dropped a charge of indecent exposure.
