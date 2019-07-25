LACONIA — A local man received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to drug possession.
Michael Ash, 28, of Messer Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to possession of methamphetamine.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Ash to one year in the House of Correction with all the time suspended on condition of three years good behavior.
The judge also ordered Ash to submit to drug/alcohol treatment and counseling, and also that he comply with any recommended programs or activities once he completes therapy.
Ash was also ordered to service one year of probation.
