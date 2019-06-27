LACONIA — A Moultonborough man has received a suspended sentence as part of plea deal that includes a provision that allows prosecutors to reinstate felony charges if he misbehaves anytime in the next five years.
James Conforti, 31, of Red Hill Road, in Moultonborough, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Conforti to 12 months in the House of Correction with all the time suspended on condition of two years good behavior. He was also ordered to make $3,688.84 to his victim.
Conforti had been facing a felony charge of second-degree assault, but was allowed to plead to simple assault — a misdemeanor — as part of the negotiated plea.
Under the terms of the plea deal, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office conditionally dismissed the felony charge. In signing the affidavit, Conforti admitted to all the facts in the second-degree assault charge. By signing the document he further acknowledged that the affidavit can be used as evidence against him if he is re-indicted in the event he commits another crime in the next five years.
