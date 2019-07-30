LACONIA — A Suncook man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to robbery and other charges.
Kevin Sullivan, 24, of Donna Drive, in Suncook, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court last Friday to charges of attempted armed robbery, theft by unauthorized taking and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Sullivan to three to six years in prison on the attempted robbery charge. Sullivan received credit for the 156 days he had spent in confinement prior to the plea-and-sentencing hearing. He was also ordered to undergo drug and alcohol treatment and counseling.
Sullivan was charged with entering a Laconia residence last October and threatening the occupant with a rifle.
On the theft charge, Sullivan was sentenced to five to 10 years with all the time suspended on condition of 10 years of good behavior. On the charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, he was sentenced to 3½ to seven years with all time suspended, also on condition of 10 years good behavior.
The suspended sentences, which will run concurrently, will begin once Sullivan is released from his sentence on the attempted robbery charge.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped a second count of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and a charge of being an armed career criminal.
– Michael Mortensen
